News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Disclosures Tribunal: Whistleblower says Noirín O'Sullivan told his superior that gardaí should isolate him

Noirín O'Sullivan.
By Paul Neilan
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 01:51 PM

A tribunal has heard from a Garda whistleblower of a number of complaints of harassment and bullying by Garda management that followed a protected disclosure he made concerning colleagues in Athlone in 2014.

On the opening morning of the resumption of the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, chairperson Judge Sean Ryan heard of the complaints of Garda Nicholas Keogh, in relation to the handling of his complaints of bullying and harassment by his superiors.

Senior Counsel Patrick Marrinan outlined some 22 matters under investigation by the tribunal on issues relating to Gda Keogh's disclosure on May 8, 2014, to retired judge Patrick McMahon.

In particular, Gda Keogh outlined his concerns over the behaviour of the drug unit in Athlone and of Operation Loki's inquiries and prosecutions. Gda Keogh served in the drug unit in Athlone between 2009 and 2011.

Gda Keogh had made a Pulse entry relating to a Garda that the tribunal will refer to as Garda A and his interaction with a Miss B, who was said to be involved in the heroin trade in Athlone with a weekly "turnover of approximately €2,500".

"She has no previous convictions for drugs due to the fact she has been aided and abetted, for years, by a senior member of the drugs unit who himself is a close associate of a high ranking Garda Officer. Fact," the entry read.

Chief Superintendent Mark Curran told tribunal investigators that he was concerned about the accuracy of the data and whether or not Gda Keogh was operating outside guidelines.

Soon after the incident, Gda Keogh says that a complaint of assault against Ms B from a mother claimed that "Miss B was 'doing favours for guards'".

READ MORE

Flight attendant sues estate of deceased Cranberries star Dolores O'Riordan

However, the complaint was never taken, though her daughter did make a separate statement.

The issues to be raised by the tribunal regarding the fall-out from Gda Keogh's initial complaint and various internal procedures will centre on the issues that arose after his substantive complaint and those matters will not form a part of the tribunal.

All matters before Judge Ryan are to be considered only as whether or not they "constituted a targeting or discrediting" of Gda Keogh.

The 22 issues include an allegation that then acting Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan personally telephoned Gda Keogh's superior and told him that other gardaí should "pull away from" or "isolate" him in Athlone Garda Station.

He also alleges a series of harassments that relate to car tax, sick leave, back pay, delays in his case, micro-supervision of his work by three sergeants in Athlone, the changing of the status of his sick leave within An Garda Siochana after he turned up drunk for work - due to work-related stress - general criticisms of his work and his "confinement" to the duty desk as "making an example" of him.

The tribunal has heard that An Garda Siochana have made detailed responses on each of the 22 issues The first witness is to be Gda Keogh at 2pm today.

More on this topic

Alleged mistreatment of garda whistleblower to be examined at Disclosures Tribunal todayAlleged mistreatment of garda whistleblower to be examined at Disclosures Tribunal today

Whistleblower McCabe settles legal actionsWhistleblower McCabe settles legal actions

Justice for the man who took on the lawJustice for the man who took on the law

Superintendent David Taylor retires on full pension after tribunal criticismSuperintendent David Taylor retires on full pension after tribunal criticism


courtDisclosures TribunalGarda whistleblowerTOPIC: Disclosures Tribunal

More in this Section

Study finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extraStudy finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extra

Mental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centresMental Health Commission identifies 12 areas of high-risk non-compliance in three centres

Number of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a rowNumber of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a row

Angry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talksAngry scenes outside Department of Agriculture ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce talks


Lifestyle

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well-travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »