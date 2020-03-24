Dingle & Castletownbere trawler blockades lifted

Protesters against foreign fishermen entering Irish ports have lifted their blockade.

But they say they will only keep it lifted if measures are put in place to test fishermen arriving in the harbour.

And it is understood there are discussions underway for the erection of an exclusion zone on the pier where foreign fishermen may be subjected to a health check.

Details of what might be put in place have yet to be finalised and it is not clear at this stage which government department will be directly involved.

There were protests at two ports on Monday against Spanish fishermen who tried to land their catches in Dingle and Castletownbere.

Around 30 drove vehicles onto the pier at Dingle and prevented two French-registered ships from landing.

Another group of protesters did the same at Castletownbere when it emerged that is where the two boats decided to head to instead.

They also blocked a lorry from arriving to collect the fish at the port.

Protestors also kept up the blockade in Dingle overnight but they lifted it at 9am following discussions with the harbour master.

On Monday, the Department of Health said there are no entry restrictions to Ireland at present.

Entry screening at ports and airports is not recommended by the World Health Organisation or the EU’s disease control agency.

They also said temperature screening alone, at exit or entry, “is not an effective way to stop international spread”.

And they added: “Anyone coming into Ireland, apart from Northern Ireland, will be required to either restrict their movements on arrival for 14 days.

“This includes Irish residents.

“Essential supply chain services such as hauliers, pilots and maritime staff are exempt.”

Patrick Murphy, Irish South and West fish producers Organisation, said he raised this issue about foreign access to port with the authorities last week.

But he said that as a result of little or no action being taken about local concerns “fear has overtaken compassion and conflict is the result”.

And he said: “The irony is we are (warned to) isolate and keep our distance and act in our neighbours interest to stop the spread of this killer virus to our most vulnerable in our society.

“These coastal communities were not listened to and sadly have decided to act themselves in their belief they are doing right by their old and sick.”

He added: “However we must remember Spanish people depend on this fish and have the right to catch the shared resource of fish stocks that inhabit our waters.

“I feel all conflict can be resolved through communication and a lot of understanding but we need this to be put in place immediately.

“We are all rightly concerned not only for our future but our present and this is a time for leadership and mediation to address the concerns of these frightened communities.”