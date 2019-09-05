Dept of Education criticised after delayed opening of five Educate Together schools

The Department of Education has been criticised after five Educate Together Schools had to delay the start of their new term.

Up to 1,500 children have been affected at four schools in Dublin and one in Meath.

Dublin City Council cannot issue Building Control Regulations certificates for the schools as the buildings do not yet meet all planning, structure and fire safety regulations.

According to today's Irish Times, Firhouse Educate Together National School and Firhouse Educate Together Secondary School, Griffeen Valley ETNS in Lucan, Shellybanks ETNS in Sandymount and Ashbourne Educate Together will not open until next Monday.

The patron body said it repeatedly raised concerns with the department over the summer about the too-short timeframes it was allocating to have works completed and buildings ready.

A spokesperson for Educate Together has said the lack of communication from the Department has exacerbated the stress caused by the delays.