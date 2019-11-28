Department shoots down ‘wildly inaccurate, sinister’ claims

Claims that sex education is being reformed to include teaching about early childhood masturbation are “wildly inaccurate” and “downright sinister”, according to the Department of Education.

In recent months, the department has seen reports of “dangerous misinformation” being spread, according to a spokesman for Minister Joe McHugh.

At a public meeting in Dublin on Tuesday, attendees were told changes to the relationships and sexuality education (RSE) curriculum are being undertaken without consultation with parents.

“Some of the claims being made about our intentions are not only wildly inaccurate — they are downright sinister,” said Mr McHugh’s spokesman. “One of the worst things was a reference to what the youngest children would be told. It was a deeply disturbing attempt to frighten decent people. It is totally unacceptable.”

It is understood that the Department of Education and Mr McHugh have received hundreds of templated letters in recent months, repeating such claims.

“The only focus in the review of RSE is to try and ensure children are given information that is accurate and also appropriate for their age and their development,” said Mr McHugh’s spokesman.

“The priority is to educate our young people about respect — for each other and themselves. We want them to understand healthy relationships and consent.”

The first review, in more than 20 years, into how RSE is taught here, is currently under way, led by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

While changes have yet to be made, a public survey on the process received 5,883 submissions, including 4,000 from parents. More than 1,300 teachers submitted their views online, along with 512 young people.

Parents were also consulted through the National Parents Council post-primary. The process of redeveloping the RSE curriculum has not started. When a draft curriculum is produced, there will be a further opportunity for public consultation.