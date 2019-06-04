News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dentist who refused to treat woman with HIV to pay €10,000 compensation

File photo.
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 04:18 PM

A dentist refused to treat a woman while she was in the dentist chair and under anaesthetic after she disclosed to him that she had HIV status.

The dentist and dental clinic have agreed to pay the woman €10,000 in compensation and the dentist has agreed to provide a written apology to her.

This followed the woman agreeing to withdraw her discrimination case under the Equal Status Act she had brought to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The woman brought her discrimination claim with the assistance of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

Prior to the woman’s dental appointment, she had disclosed her HIV status to the Dental Clinic.

Subsequently, during the procedure, while seated in the dentist chair, and after she was injected with anaesthetic, the woman was asked by the dentist whether she was taking medication.

On explaining that she is taking her HIV medication, the dentist withdrew his service raising his perceived concerns regarding contamination.

The woman at the centre of the case welcomed the settlement. She said today:

I felt embarrassed, ashamed and I was really stressed and very anxious. Playing the whole scenario in my head again made me feel a kind of rejection.

She said: “I went in confident thinking they knew my status and it was okay for them to help me, but after what happened it has had a huge impact on my self-esteem. It took me back to the time when I first found out about my HIV status.”

“I had no idea that what they had done was wrong until after speaking to my doctor. I feel like going to the WRC helped me, as I believe the clinic is now aware that their conduct towards me was wrong.

READ MORE

Boy B's father tells Ana Kriegel trial his son was afraid of Boy A

“I feel better hoping they will not treat anyone that way, not only because they agreed to compensate me, but also because staff will receive awareness training.”

In the settlement, the dental clinic has committed to finalising and implementing an appropriate company policy that reflects their commitment to equality and will ensure that similar incidents do not arise in the future.

The dental clinic will also provide equality and diversity, including HIV, training to its employees.

In most cases, HIV is a sexually transmitted infection but it also be transmitted through the sharing of needles with someone who is HIV positive and not on effective HIV treatment.

Commenting on the case, HIV Ireland stated:

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Some dentists and dental services continue to refuse treatment to people living with HIV, incorrectly believing that there are special places to treat people who are HIV positive.

The IHREC can, in certain circumstances, provide legal assistance to a person who wishes to bring a matter of human rights or equality of treatment before the Courts or the Workplace Relations Commission.

Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Emily Logan stated: “Dentists, just like other service providers are obliged to meet the commitments of the Equal Status Acts which protects people against discrimination.

“The clear message from this settlement is discrimination of this nature is not acceptable and should be challenged.”

READ MORE

'I was only a child and he should have had more sense': Cork man waives anonymity so his rapist can be named

More on this topic

Social service provider ordered to pay €31k to unfairly dismissed whistleblower

Worker fired for saying 'get that black man out of here' receives €4,500 for unfair dismissal

€15,000 compensation for man with dyspraxia dismissed after firm googled the condition

Care worker who set off fire alarm when boiling eggs and carried resident to safety wins unfair dismissal case

Workplace Relations CommissionHIVDentistTOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

More in this Section

Parents horrified over picture of Irish schoolchildren on white supremacist site

Frustration at delay in proposed new schools in East Cork

Doonbeg gears up to welcome Donald Trump

'Undercurrent' of low-level racist violence in Ireland, says EU human rights org


Lifestyle

These are some of the pioneering plastic-free stores in Ireland and the UK

The magnificently modest success of Katie Taylor

This is how to tackle dinner if you’re vegan and travelling – according to BOSH!

Pest-free zone: How to rid you home of ants, wasps, roaches and moths this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »