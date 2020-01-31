News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Decision to grant planning permission for Cork solar farm overturned

Decision to grant planning permission for Cork solar farm overturned
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 05:12 PM

A decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant planning permission for a proposed electricity generating solar farm in Co Cork has been overturned by the High Court.

In judicial review proceedings Environmental activist Peter Sweetman sought orders against both An Bord Pleanála and the State aimed at quashing the November 2018 decision giving the go-ahead for the solar farm on a 67.8 hectare site at Fiddane, Ballyhea, Co Cork.

An Bord Pleanála opposed the application arguing its decision should remain undisturbed.

It had granted planning permission fir the solar farm after Mr Sweetman appealed an earlier decision, by Cork County Council, to grant permission for the development.

The developer of the proposed solar farm, IGP Solar 8 Ltd was a notice party to the High Court proceedings.

In his judgement on Friday Mr Justice Denis McDonald found an Bord Pleanála did not carry out a proper screening exercise for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in relation to the proposed development.

This failure the Judge added, rendered its decision to grant permission invalid.

Other arguments advanced on behalf of Mr Sweetman including that the proposed solar farm required to be assessed under the European Environmental Impact Assessment Directive were dismissed after the judge found the arguements had not been properly made out.

READ MORE

Sean Dunne seeking injunction in New York against son, court hears

The judge also held the proceedings against the State must also fail on the grounds that the case against Ireland and the Attorney General was not properly pleaded as is required.

Mr Sweetman had argued if An Bord Pleanála had made its decision to grant planning permission for the solar farm under Irish law, then it must follow that the State has failed to adequately transpose EU directives on Habitats and EIAs.

No provision of Irish law was indentified by the plaintiff which it is alleged fails to properly transpose the provisions of those directives, the judge said.

The court, after hearing submissions from the parties, will rule at a later date if the matter can be remitted back to An Bird Pleanala for a fresh consideration.

The judge adjourned the matter to allow the parties consider his decision.

READ MORE

Ian Bailey to face drug-driving charges after arrest last year

More on this topic

Judge orders blood can be administered to Jehovah Witness girl if necessaryJudge orders blood can be administered to Jehovah Witness girl if necessary

Elderly man with dementia admitted to hospital with frostbite to be detained there by court orderElderly man with dementia admitted to hospital with frostbite to be detained there by court order

Ian Bailey to face drug-driving charges after arrest last yearIan Bailey to face drug-driving charges after arrest last year

Judge warns Donegal father and son they face jail if they obstruct windfarm developers Judge warns Donegal father and son they face jail if they obstruct windfarm developers


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Cork Mayors honoured in school muralCork Mayors honoured in school mural

Woman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bikeWoman, 20s, hospitalised following 'serious' hit-and-run involving scrambler bike

Centenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtainCentenary event honours spirit of murdered Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtain

Leaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stageLeaders' debate: McDonald comes out swinging as budgetary promises take centre stage


Lifestyle

A no-nonsense guide to the issue.What is BPA and should you actually be worried about it?

Ever wondered what a fashion editor has on her new season shopping list? Annmarie O’Connor tells allTop ten fashion items to refresh your wardrobe this spring

A children’s emotional health expert explains the best ways for parents to get youngsters to open up about their feelings.Ask an expert: How can I encourage my child to talk to me about his feelings?

A psychologist identifies five tactics parents use and advises how to make each one work better. Spoiler alert: nagging and negotiating won’t help!What is the best way to get your teen to do their homework?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »