Cyclist killed after collision with lorry in Dublin

Picture: Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 11:04 AM

A man has been killed after a crash between a bike and a lorry in Dublin.

It happened at around 8.30am this morning on the South Circular Road at the junction of Bulfin Road.

The collision involved a lorry and a cyclist.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and lorry driver was uninjured.

The man's body remains at the scene and the area is being preserved for the arrival of the Garda forensic collision investigators to carry out their examination.

The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been on the South Circular Road between 8.15am and 8.45am who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

TOPIC: Road accident

