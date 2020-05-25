News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Current Covid-19 strategy 'the wrong choice', says UCC professor

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 07:15 AM

A UCC Professor believes we should be crushing the coronavirus curve and not easing restrictions yet.

It comes after another four people with coronavirus died in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,608.

57 new cases have been confirmed and the total number of positive tests has reached 24,639.

UCC’s Professor Gerry Killeen says the current approach to flatten the curve before the virus is eliminated isn't the way forward.

“We need to decide whether we are out to eliminate this virus and get ourselves into a position where we can really lift restrictions properly,” said the School of Biology professor.

“But at the moment our current strategy seems to be based around flattening the curve and living with the virus over the long term, which for me is really the wrong choice.”

TOPIC: Coronavirus

