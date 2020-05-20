Covid test developed in Ireland can give positive result in 30 minutes

A new Covid-19 test developed by an Irish company delivers positive results in just 30 minutes.

The rapid molecular test, developed by Dublin-based HiberGene Diagnostics, has achieved the CE marking required for it to be put on the market in Ireland and internationally.

It has the same sensitivity as the current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 that is more cumbersome and takes around 24 hours for tests to come back.

The new test uses the company's proprietary molecular reagent format to detect the virus in nose and throat swabs.

It will confirm whether or not a person is infected and is potentially contagious.

HiberGene's HG swift machine can test up to four samples at the same time.

Positive results are returned within 30 minutes while negative results are returned within 60 minutes.

Unlike the PCR test, the new test does not require a pre-extraction stage where samples are treated before the test is carried out.

Using a low-complexity preparation protocol, the new test has excellent performance for samples with high to moderate viral loads.

Chief executive of HiberGene, Seamus Gorman, says the test is in the same price range as those already available.

“Our primary target market is small and medium sized hospitals globally who don't typically run PCR as standard and who are looking for an alternative.”

The company, which employs 21 people, started working on the EU-funded project at the end of January.

It is supported by a grant of €930,000 from Horizon 2020, the EU programme for research an innovation.

HiberGene already has a strong record in developing molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases.

“We are a small team and a lot of us have been working together for about five years. This is our 13th product," says Mr Gorman.

"We are really proud of this test because we had to turn it around so quickly but we also wanted to join the effort to test, test, test and try and reduce the level of infection in the community."

The company's portable instrument, HG Swift, that can run off as battery as well as a mains supply, can test for other diseases such as flu, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.