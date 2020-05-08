Covid-19: Rules around travel in and out of Ireland could change next week

The rules around travelling into and out of the country during the Covid-19 outbreak could be changed from next week.

It was confirmed this evening that 27 more people with the virus have lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 1,429.

There are now 22,541 confirmed cases after a further 156 positive tests were detected in the past 24 hours.

Over the course of six days last week - April 28 to May 3 - one-third of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport did not provide their quarantine details to authorities, according to the Department of Justice.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan says Ministers will discuss changes at ports and airports.

"We gave consideration to the whole question of travel and point of entry," said Dr Holohan.

"We will be providing advice as a result of that through the Minister for Health to government who will consider that advice before anything is made public in relation to what will happen.

"Then we gave consideration and offered the view that we think it is important that other sectors, departments, agencies and other organisations start in earnest the purpose of preparedness planning for potential easing of restrictions."