Covid-19: NPHET considers grouping infected nursing home residents

Health authorities are considering grouping nursing home residents infected with Covid-19 together in facilities, boosting medical support and increasing the screening of staff.

The Irish Examiner understands these are some of the options the National Health Public Emergency Team (NPHET) have discussed, after concerns about almost two dozen clusters of virus infections in nursing home facilities.

A priority is increasing nurse and doctor supports for facilities. Local crisis management teams are being considered, which may ensure doctors can more easily work with suspect cases in homes.

Nursing Homes Ireland, the national representative body for the private and voluntary sectors, wants doctors and nurses recruited under the 'On Call for Ireland' campaign, which has received more than 40,000 applications, to be brought into facilities or made available to treat infected residents.

NPHET is also considering how to ramp up the screening and checking of staff coming in and out of nursing home facilities, including through the use of infrared temperature detection technology.

More personal protection equipment is also being sought by nursing home owners.

One of the key proposals being assessed by NPHET includes grouping together nursing home residents who have been confirmed with the virus. However, this may be controversial and it is unclear if it may be agreed.

The move could see residents with Covid-19 moved from one facility to another, so infected residents are all under the same roof. It is thought this would limit the virus spreading to others, and ensure there is more centred care for any resident who might have caught Covid-19.

NPHET is expected to advise the government of its decisions around trying to limit the spread of the virus later today.

Health authorities have said that there are now 23 clusters in nursing homes and 21 in hospitals around the country.

According to the health protection officials, a cluster is three or more cases in a facility or location within a 72-hour period.

It is also expected that NPHET is reviewing travel measures at airports and ports on the island of Ireland.

However, a recommendation to close the border is not expected from the NPHET.