Covid-19: 2km travel limit does NOT apply to food shopping

People have been advised that the 2km travel limit announced by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night does not apply to shopping for food.

At a hastily arranged press conference last night the Taoiseach said the drastic measures contained in the two-week total lockdown were necessary to try and combat Covid-19.

Garda Mounted Unit on patrol in support of current Government Public Health Measureshttps://t.co/SATjjbMGYs "These high visibility patrols are to provide re-assurance and social distancing advice to the public" Deputy Commissioner Twomey pic.twitter.com/UEonoDGUqn — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 28, 2020

While everybody must now stay at home in all but a handful of circumstances - such as travelling to and from work that has been deemed an essential health, social care, or other essential service that cannot be done from home - people are still allowed to shop for food or household goods.

What's more you can travel beyond the 2km limit for food shopping.

The public were also told that they can leave home for brief individual physical exercise or for farming purposes, but only within 2km of your own home.

We are advised that there is no need to panic buy or stockpile as supply chains are working well and will continue to do so.

No need to do all shopping or stockpile this morning. Food stores and takeaways staying open in the emergency. The 2km is about exercising locally. You can go beyond the 2km to buy food and medicines. The supplies are good. We all have a part to play in rising to this challenge — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 28, 2020

An updated list of essential retail outlets has been published this morning.

They include shops selling food, drinks and consumer products, pharmacies, petrol stations, laundries, banks, post offices and pet shops.