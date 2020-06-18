Coronavirus: Weekly testing for nursing home staff to commence in 10 days

The chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, has said that he expects Covid-19 testing for nursing home staff on a weekly basis will commence within the next 10 days.

The new measure comes on the back of a recommendation from the European Centre for Disease Control on May 19 for more regular testing of staff in long term residential care, Mr Daly said, speaking on Morning Ireland.

“On June 5, the National Public Health Emergency Team communicated with ourselves and the HSE that they were proposing weekly testing of staff for a four week period. I understand it is due to commence in the next 10 days”

The testing will be for health care workers in all health care settings, he said and the results “will dictate how we go forward.”

Mr Daly said he believes the levels of positive cases for Covid-19 will be low because the virus is under control in the community.

“The data will allow us to prepare for the reopening of nursing homes," he said.

“We need to move very carefully and vigilantly. This is an evolving situation which need to monitor carefully.”