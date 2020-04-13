Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Lions Clubs pledge to raise €100k for 'Hero Shield' visors

Welcome to Chapter Five of the Irish Examiner's #CoronavirusSolidarity diary.

Every week we will be highlighting for posterity those stories which capture the unique community spirit of Ireland's response to the ongoing crisis. Please let us know about community initiatives which have been set up to offer support to those most impacted by the crisis or examples of people who are going above and beyond the call of duty. Tag us at @irishexaminer and use #CoronavirusSolidarity.

Read Chapter One here.

Read Chapter Two here.

Read Chapter Three here.

Read Chapter Four here.

Lions Clubs pledge to raise €100k for 'Hero Shield' visors

Lions Clubs have pledged to raise up to €100,000 in order to fund 200,000 'Hero Shield' face visors.

The project, led by James O'Sullivan of Macroom Lions Club, will see the visors distributed free of charge to frontline health workers around the country.

It has gained the support of the 106 Lions Clubs in Ireland.

So far €20,000 has been raised including €10,000 from the Cork clubs and a further €10,000 in match funding from the District Humanitarian Fund.

"Twenty companies across the country are giving their time, talents and tools free of charge to produce these visors which are manufactured here in Ireland, are certified and meet EU Standards," said organiser James O'Sullivan.

"Covid-19 teams North and South have already approved the Lions Hero Shields.

"An Garda Síochána, Hospitals and, Care Homes North and South across the country have been contacted and are anxious to take delivery of our PPE's as soon as possible.

"The need is clear as statistics show front line staff account for almost a quarter of the Covid-19 cases in Ireland."

The visors are manufactured in Ireland by Hero Shield, a new not-for-profit collective of companies, and are certified as meeting all relevant EU standards.

The HSE has already noted that, as the visor has no moving parts, it is easier to sterilise and reuse than many existing solutions.

Lions Clubs District Governor Bernard Black said that the project enables Lion Clubs to make "a meaningful contribution to the battle against Covid-19 in Ireland."

The Hero Shield will be available free to HSE and An Garda Síochána personnel in the Republic of Ireland and NHS and PSNI personnel in Northern Ireland.

Cork GAA club raises thousands for PPE for hospital and nursing home

A Cork GAA club is hosting a one-off gig to raise €3,000 for local hospitals.

St Michael's members Sarah Carroll and Leah Coughlan have organised a Kenny Live Facebook gig this Saturday, April 18.

They are hoping to raise €3,000 to help Mercy Hospital and St Luke's Nursing Home, Blackrock to buy much-needed PPE for their staff to help protect them and their patients from the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday morning just one day after the GoFundMe page was set up, they had raised almost two-thirds of their fundraising goal.

Sarah and Leah are asking anyone who tuned into the gig to donate a minimum of €5.

"We, as a club and a community, would like to raise a few bob to help keep our critical workers - who are already sacrificing so much - safe from Covid-19," the pair said.

You can tune into the gig this Saturday on the club's Facebook page from 8pm.

You can make a donation on their GoFundMe page