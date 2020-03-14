Coronavirus: J1 programme suspended for 60 days

The J1 Visa programme has been temporarily suspended for 60 days after US President Donald Trump declared the Covid-19 pandemic a national emergency.

The US Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs says the decision will be reviewed after the initial period, with a further 30-day suspension possible.

USIT, which oversees the process in Ireland, expects to know more early next week after it talks to US authorities.

Last year 3,000 people took part in the J1 programme.

It comes after a ban on anyone arriving into the US from mainland Europe has come into effect.

Donald Trump announced the decision a couple of days ago, describing the coronavirus pandemic as a "global crisis".

The US President added that the UK may be added to the travel ban in the coming days and that he is keeping a close eye on the situation.