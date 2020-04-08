Coronavirus: Doctors concerned at lack of 'routine' consultations during pandemic

People are urged to contact their GP by phone if they have non-Covid 19 health issues.

Doctors are concerned there has been a drop in the number of "routine" consultations during the pandemic.

The Irish Medical Organisation is warning of the dangers of ignoring other problems.

"There are pathways for referral if we need patients to be seen urgently," explained Dr Madeleine Ní Dhálaigh saying there are clear arrangements to help people who have other health worries.

"We know how to get access to secondary care if we need it," she added.

There's lots we can do in primary care to support our patients, to look after any other acute illnesses that they may have.

"Sometimes it's just a talk of the phone to get a (medical) history," she said, adding that much of the consolation is done over the phone.