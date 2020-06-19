Coronavirus: An Post to reward staff with €300 vouchers for extra workload during pandemic

An Post is to give its full-time staff €300 euro One4All vouchers for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Part-time staff will be given vouchers on a pro-rata basis.

Over 1m extra parcels have been delivered during the pandemic compared to the same period last year.

Almost 8,000 staff both on the frontline and behind the scenes receiving the bonus.

General Secretary of the Communications Workers' Union Steve Fitzpatrick says they wanted to give their members a boost for taking on extra duties.

"With the pandemic and people being at home, shopping at home has just gone through the roof," he said.

"We hadn't really prepared for it," he admitted, adding that the "infrastructure is mainly there for letters" and not big parcels being delivered to people's homes.

An Post has described the last three months as being like 'a longer Christmas' - as they processed around 1m extra parcels per week.

They also report that many parcels are from Irish small and medium businesses, which would be seen as a boost to the economy.