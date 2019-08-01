News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork wind farm becomes second to be bought by Amazon in Ireland

Cork wind farm becomes second to be bought by Amazon in Ireland
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 12:09 PM

Amazon has bought a second wind farm in Ireland.

It comes after the online retail firm announced in April it was to buy all the energy from a wind farm in Co. Donegal.

The Cork project will supply clean energy to the company's web services data centres that power Amazon.

Once complete, the wind farm will provide 23.2 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity, with an expected generation of 68,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy per year.

Amazon said the two farms are expected to begin producing clean energy in 2020.

It has also bought a solar farm in the US state of Virginia - the company's 65th and 66th renewable energy projects respectively.

Globally, the firm has 66 renewable energy projects - including 51 solar rooftops.

Kara Hurst, director of sustainability at Amazon, told Newstalk Radio: "Playing a significant role in helping to reduce the sources of human-induced climate change is an important commitment for Amazon.

"Major investments in renewable energy are a critical step to address our carbon footprint globally.

"We will continue to invest in these projects, and look forward to additional investments this year and beyond."

Environment Minister Richard Bruton said: "This project is another example of [Amazon Web Services] commitment to renewable projects in Ireland, adding clean energy to the grid, and supporting Ireland's climate commitments.

"Construction will begin on this project this year and will start contributing to Ireland's renewable energy capacity by 2020."

READ MORE

CCTV in creches poses 'huge risk' to children's privacy, says Early Childhood director

More on this topic

Large wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objectionsLarge wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objections

Plans to erect two offshore wind farmsPlans to erect two offshore wind farms

Government urged to do more to incentivise wind energy investmentGovernment urged to do more to incentivise wind energy investment

Ireland‘s wind energy potential ‘there for the taking’, say expertsIreland‘s wind energy potential ‘there for the taking’, say experts

TOPIC: Wind Farm

More in this Section

Michael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatoryMichael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatory

Stardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off againStardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off again

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richerNo winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer

Aer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issueAer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issue


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »