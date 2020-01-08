Cork school to honour three Lord Mayor's, two of whom died for Irish independence

The school which has produced more Lords Mayor of Cork than any other is set to honour three iconic past-pupils - two of whom died in the struggle for Irish independence and the brave man who succeeded them.

Tomás MacCurtain

The North Monastery secondary school on the city’s northside has now launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise some €16,000 for a bespoke sculpture, designed by one of its students, honouring Tomás MacCurtain, Terence MacSwiney and Donal Óg O’Callaghan together.

MacCurtain, who was elected Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Cork in January 1920, was shot dead in front of his wife and son by members of the Royal Irish Constabulary at his home in Blackpool on March 20, 1920. He was 36.

His successor, MacSwiney, was elected Lord Mayor on August 12, 1920. He was soon arrested by the British Government for possession of “seditious articles and documents” and was jailed in Brixton Prison. He died there in October 1920 after 74 days on hunger strike. His death focused world attention on the struggle for Irish independence.

His successor, Donal Óg O’Callaghan, who had been acting Lord Mayor since McSwiney’s arrest, was formally elected Lord Mayor on November 4, 1920, just days after McSwiney’s burial alongside MacCurtain in St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

Terence MacSwiney

Despite being Lord Mayor during the burning of Cork in December 1920, he is often referred to as the city’s forgotten Lord Mayor because his term of office was overshadowed by the events surrounding the deaths of his predecessors.

He is the subject of a new book due to be launched later this year by Dr Aodh Quinlivan of UCC as part of the Decade of Centenaries commemorations.

All three ‘Mon boys’ will be commemorated in a once-off bronze sculpture designed by current Transition Year student, Eric Sheehan, who won a design competition run by the school’s history, art and music departments.

His proposal, titled Everything Old is New Again, will be realised by renowned artist and sculptor Sean MacCarthy, who is now advising on the detailed design process.

Mr MacCarthy has undertaken many private and public commissions, including the famous statue of Christy Ring outside Cork Airport, and the statue of President Bill Clinton wielding a driver, in Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

History teacher, Sharon Collins, said the school has a remarkable connection to the office of Lord Mayor.

“And it’s lovely that a design by a present pupil will honour these distinguished past-pupils,” she said.

The school’s GoFundMe campaign has appealed to anyone with an interest in art, sculpture, design, history, culture or who would like to help commemorate these past pupils to support the project.

You can donate here: gofundme.com/f/maccurtain-macswiney-ocallaghan-sculpture?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet