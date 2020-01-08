News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork school to honour three Lord Mayor's, two of whom died for Irish independence

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 04:30 PM

The school which has produced more Lords Mayor of Cork than any other is set to honour three iconic past-pupils - two of whom died in the struggle for Irish independence and the brave man who succeeded them.

Tomás MacCurtain
Tomás MacCurtain

The North Monastery secondary school on the city’s northside has now launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise some €16,000 for a bespoke sculpture, designed by one of its students, honouring Tomás MacCurtain, Terence MacSwiney and Donal Óg O’Callaghan together.

MacCurtain, who was elected Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Cork in January 1920, was shot dead in front of his wife and son by members of the Royal Irish Constabulary at his home in Blackpool on March 20, 1920. He was 36.

His successor, MacSwiney, was elected Lord Mayor on August 12, 1920. He was soon arrested by the British Government for possession of “seditious articles and documents” and was jailed in Brixton Prison. He died there in October 1920 after 74 days on hunger strike. His death focused world attention on the struggle for Irish independence.

His successor, Donal Óg O’Callaghan, who had been acting Lord Mayor since McSwiney’s arrest, was formally elected Lord Mayor on November 4, 1920, just days after McSwiney’s burial alongside MacCurtain in St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

Terence MacSwiney
Terence MacSwiney

Despite being Lord Mayor during the burning of Cork in December 1920, he is often referred to as the city’s forgotten Lord Mayor because his term of office was overshadowed by the events surrounding the deaths of his predecessors.

He is the subject of a new book due to be launched later this year by Dr Aodh Quinlivan of UCC as part of the Decade of Centenaries commemorations.

All three ‘Mon boys’ will be commemorated in a once-off bronze sculpture designed by current Transition Year student, Eric Sheehan, who won a design competition run by the school’s history, art and music departments.

His proposal, titled Everything Old is New Again, will be realised by renowned artist and sculptor Sean MacCarthy, who is now advising on the detailed design process.

Mr MacCarthy has undertaken many private and public commissions, including the famous statue of Christy Ring outside Cork Airport, and the statue of President Bill Clinton wielding a driver, in Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

History teacher, Sharon Collins, said the school has a remarkable connection to the office of Lord Mayor.

“And it’s lovely that a design by a present pupil will honour these distinguished past-pupils,” she said.

The school’s GoFundMe campaign has appealed to anyone with an interest in art, sculpture, design, history, culture or who would like to help commemorate these past pupils to support the project.

You can donate here: gofundme.com/f/maccurtain-macswiney-ocallaghan-sculpture?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

More on this topic

Mother of drowned Cork boy callls for government-funded preschool swimming lessonsMother of drowned Cork boy callls for government-funded preschool swimming lessons

Eason to relocate Cork's St Patrick's Street storeEason to relocate Cork's St Patrick's Street store

80 jobs at Blarney Golf Resort at risk after closure80 jobs at Blarney Golf Resort at risk after closure

Govt 'absolutely committed' to delivering Dunkettle Interchange upgrade despite delaysGovt 'absolutely committed' to delivering Dunkettle Interchange upgrade despite delays


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car bootSuspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life


Lifestyle

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

TV hypnotherapist Aaron Calvert explains to Lisa Salmon how hypnosis could help get you in the right mindset, along with tips to keep you on track.Trying to quit smoking? Here’s how self-hypnosis could help

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »