Cork rapist who held off-license staff member at knifepoint sentenced to four years

A 34-year-old man who was convicted of rape and manslaughter at the age of 16 was jailed today for four years for a knifepoint robbery.

Ian Horgan, pictured in 2013. Picture: Press 22.

Ian Horgan, who is from Ballincollig, County Cork, and was recently living at 68 Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, was sentenced to six years with the last two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to two charges arising out of the robbery.

The first stated that on September 18, 2017, at The Carry-Out off-licence, Ballydahin, Mallow, he committed the robbery of €1,395 in cash.

The particulars of the charge state that the woman working there was threatened with violence and had a knife pointed at her.

Detective Garda Pat O’Connell testified that the robbery was carried out shortly before 8pm on the date.

“A lone male brandishing a large knife came into the off-licence and put the knife against the staff member’s chest. He fled from the scene with €1,395.

“The member of staff was not physically harmed but was very traumatised and was not able to return to work for six months. She feels she cannot work in the off-licence and now works in the deli section of a neighbouring store,” Det Garda O’Connell said.

The detective said the accused had some serious convictions. He was convicted of robbery in Limerick in 2013 and got a four-year sentence. He got four years in Cork for another robbery in 2005.

“In 2000 for manslaughter and rape he got a 12-year sentence at the Court of Criminal Appeal,” Det Garda O’Connell said.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said, “At the time he was struggling with severe heroin addiction."

He realises that drugs are taking him down. He is trying to go on the right road. He is heading the right way and asking for a last chance.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that in light of the pleas of guilty and efforts being made by the accused in custody to deal with his drugs issues he would suspend last two years of the six-year sentence.

“He threatened the lady working there with a knife. Undoubtedly it was a traumatic experience for her. I understand she had difficulty going back to work and working alone which is understandable.”