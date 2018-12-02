NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cork Mayor condemns 'mindless stupidity' of vandalism at historic crib

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - 09:06 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

The Lord Mayor of Cork has condemned a mindless vandalism attack on an inner-city crib at one of the city’s oldest structures.

The damage at the Red Abbey crib, located behind railings inside the landmark abbey tower, occurred earlier today just hours after its unveiling.

The smashed manger outside the Red Abbey crib earlier today. Photo: Twitter @MarinaParkCork

Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn performed the official light switch-on at the crib on Saturday night.

But it appears that overnight, someone was able to scale the two-metre high railings, which are topped with spikes, and get into the crib.

READ MORE: Man 'extremely lucky' after car hits tree in Limerick city

The wooden manger was then thrown over the railings and out onto the plaza area where it smashed.

There was no damage to any of the statues.

Council workers were on site this evening to repair the damage and to restore the crib.

“Mindless stupidy is the only phrase that comes to mind when you see this type of carry on,” Mr Finn said.

Locals take pride in this location and this festive crib. Thankfully it was fixed again, but it is extremely frustrating that this and other vandalism and graffiti denigrates our city.

The tower provides a link to Cork’s medieval past, as it is the city’s only structure remaining from that time period. Considered a National Monument, it stands on the site of an Augustinian abbey thought to have been founded in the 13th or 14th century.

The friars remained through the Reformation, until 1641, but by the early-18th century, the space was being used as a sugar refinery. A fire in 1799 destroyed much of the abbey.


KEYWORDS

CorkCribVandalism

Related Articles

Glamour's editor Samantha Barry and 104-year-old UCC graduate to be honoured at Alumni Awards

CUH launch latest art collection in bid to promote sense of well being on hospital corridors

Family of Nicola Collins ask if killer had 'served time' for previous assault would she still be alive

Cork City Council defends revamped website

More in this Section

Gardaí and family 'very concerned' for woman missing from Dublin

Watch: Taoiseach takes HIV test to mark World Aids Day

Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses of collision involving motorbike

Thousands join protest in Dublin over housing crisis


Lifestyle

How to adorn your house with festive fairy lights

Want a stylish Christmas tree this year? These 3 decorating trends are gorgeous and easy

Fast-fashion can be just as durable as designer brands, says academic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »