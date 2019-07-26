News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man sent home from court for wearing shorts returns with suit and 'decorative handkerchief'

File image of suit
By Liam Heylin
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 05:04 PM

A Douglas man who was sent home from court for wearing short trousers which were deemed unsuitable for a court hearing returned today in a navy suit complete with decorative handkerchief.

Even so, the young man was warned by Judge Olann Kelleher that he was at risk of prison.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said on behalf of 26-year-old Cain O’Mahony at the outset, “This young man appeared inappropriately dressed on Wednesday. He does wish to apologise. He did not appreciated the import of what that means. He is more appropriately turned out today.”

Judge Olann Kelleher accepted the apology.

However, the judge said the young man was at risk of prison because it was his seventh court appearance on a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour.

The judge was particularly concerned that the accused got a community service order in January for a similar offence and was threatening again three weeks later.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 4 to give him an opportunity to comply with the directions of the probation service.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the latest incident on February 2 at South Mall. O’Mahony was lying down asleep on a bus with an empty bottle of vodka or similar spirits beside him and passengers were concerned about him so gardaí were called.

As he was being escorted off the bus he shouted at one guard that he was a “a f***ing pr***.”

Sergeant Kelleher said Cain O’Mahony of 28 Whitehorn, Douglas, Cork, had six previous threatening behaviour convictions and nine for being drunk and a danger.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had alcohol difficulties. “He is dealing with it sporadically… He is a young enough gentleman without a great focus in life. He acknowledges an alcohol problem.”

The solicitor, said that fortunately the matters that brought the young man before the court were only verbal.

Judge Kelleher warned O’Mahony he would end up in jail if he did not address his issues and comply with the directions of the probation service.

On Wednesday the judge would not deal with the case because the accused was in court in dark shorts and polo shirt. “You cannot come to court in shorts,” Judge Kelleher said.

