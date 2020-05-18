News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork councillor received death threat after criticising funeral attendance

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 02:04 PM

A Cork city councillor says he received a death threat after criticising large attendances at a Traveller funeral.

Ken O'Flynn hit out after more than 100 people went to a funeral in his area recently.

He claimed social-distancing rules were not being enforced for Traveller events.

The councillor says he received a death threat shortly after making the comments in a radio interview.

"I received a call from a United States number. The call was quite nasty and a lot of expletives were used," he said.

"I resulted in putting down the phone. Twelve telephone calls later, I took another call from that number and I was threatened with my life, told they were coming around to put me in the ground."

Lunchtime News Wrap

