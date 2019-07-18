News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Controversial High Court ruling on Irish citizenship will be appealed, expert predicts

File photo. Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:27 AM

Legal experts are confident an appeal will be launched against a controversial High Court ruling that requires residents who apply for Irish citizenship, to remain in Ireland for a year.

The shock decision means that people can't leave the country for even one day - before now, six weeks discretion was used in certain circumstances.

Mr Justice Max Barrett ruled the “continuous residence” requirement in citizenship applications means an applicant for naturalisation must have “unbroken” residence in the State for an entire year immediately before the date of their application.

"The impact is having awful restrictions on the exercise of other fundamental rights you might have like the right to travel, to right to see family abroad, the right to access healthcare," said head of Immigration law at Philip Lee Solicitors Aoife Gillespie.

"The interpretation is excessively literal and restrictive.

"It is hoped that other judges on appeal wouldn't hold that legal interpretation," she added.

