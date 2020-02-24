News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Consultant warns not enough ICU beds in event of coronavirus outbreak

Consultant warns not enough ICU beds in event of coronavirus outbreak
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 11:30 AM

A leading intensive care consultant has warned that there are not enough ICU beds in the country’s hospitals in the event of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Ireland.

Dr Tom Ryan of St James’ Hospital in Dublin, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that it was recognised 10 years ago that the number of ICU beds should have been doubled.

“We have only half the ICU beds needed, but no action was taken. The current ICU stock is outdated and there are poor isolation facilities.

“Even if there was a small number of cases (of coronavirus) that would present a challenge as there is no capacity in the system,” he added.

Dr Ryan pointed out that in other countries the death rate has been 1% to 2% while between 5% and 6% of those infected could require an ICU bed.

He said that ideally the system should run at 80% bed capacity, but in Ireland it is 96%. “There is no lee way to deal with additional critical patients.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, head of the National Virus Reference Lab in UCD said that a small number of cases would be “manageable”, but acknowledged that there is not the spare capacity to deal “with an outbreak of this nature.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan is advising anyone contemplating travel to Italy to keep up to date on developments as the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) convenes an emergency meeting this afternoon.

READ MORE

People travelling to Italy 'should remain abreast' of coronavirus situation

More on this topic

Four more quarantined UK patients test positive for coronavirusFour more quarantined UK patients test positive for coronavirus

People travelling to Italy 'should remain abreast' of coronavirus situationPeople travelling to Italy 'should remain abreast' of coronavirus situation

Primark owner ABF warns coronavirus could impact future supplyPrimark owner ABF warns coronavirus could impact future supply

Four cruise ship passengers in UK test positive for coronavirusFour cruise ship passengers in UK test positive for coronavirus


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Man dies in Wicklow road accidentMan dies in Wicklow road accident

Boy, 11, dies after collision with van in DonegalBoy, 11, dies after collision with van in Donegal

Gardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in courtGardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in court

Children are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures showChildren are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures show


Lifestyle

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

Dan Snaith has carved a niche in electronic music as the thinking person's purveyor of twinkling beats.Album Review: Caribou, Suddenly

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »