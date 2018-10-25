Construction workers warned about exposure to hazardous substances

Construction workers are being warned about dangerous everyday substances on building sites.

As part of Construction Safety Week, there are concerns many workers in the sector are not aware of the risks from substances such as concrete which can cause burns and allergic reactions.

Director of safety and training in the Construction Industry Federation, Dermot Carey, says health, as well as safety, need to be a priority.

"Today’s focus on working with hazardous substances, is in line with our realisation that we need to be conscious of health as well as safety.

"Generally, substances used on site, if used correctly and with the appropriate precautions, are benign. But if they are not used in the correct manner they can cause long term damage.

Take concrete for instance – probably one of the most common substances used on site – if used incorrectly and clothes get impregnated with cement, it can cause serious burns and allergic reactions.

"More recently, the dangers caused by exposure to Respirable Crystalline Silica or RCS has come to the fore.

"Today we turn the spotlight on how to work safely with these common materials and how to protect the users, and those working close to you, from harm."