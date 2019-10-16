News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Concerns feud has escalated after car used in suspected Cork arson attack

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 02:36 PM

There are concerns that a feud has escalated after a car was used in a suspected arson attack on a barber shop in north Cork.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the incident in Kanturk after a man was seen fleeing from a burning car in the town centre.

The incident caused extensive damage to the front of a Turkish barber shop on the town’s O’Brien Street.

It was the second time in recent months that the business premises was targeted.

In the previous incident about three months ago, windows were smashed and a firebomb was thrown inside, causing damage to the interior.

Repairs were carried out and the business reopened.

But just before 9pm on Tuesday night, gardaí were alerted to a silver car on fire outside the premises.

It is understood that the car had been reversed up onto the footpath, and had stopped with its boot positioned close to the front of the barber shop.

Moments later, it burst into flames.

A man wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top was seen running from the scene.

Emergency services rushed to the location and found the car fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze had spread to the front of the business premises.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire quickly and the scene was preserved and sealed off for a full technical examination by garda forensic experts.

Local sources said there are fears that this latest incident marks a serious escalation of a feud which has been ongoing in the general area for some time.

The garda investigation includes a specific focus on the car to establish if any accelerant was used and to identify or trace any potential forensic evidence which may have survived the fire.

CCTV from various premises in and around the town centre is also being harvested in the hope of tracing the movements of the car in the moments leading up to the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí, who have declined to comment in detail on their investigation, appealed for anyone who was in the O’Brien Street and Greenane area of the town and who may have seen the incident to contact them.

They have also appealed to any eyewitnesses who have mobile phone footage, or motorists who may have dashcam footage of the moments before, during and after the incident to contact Kanturk Garda Station on 029-20680.

