News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Concern as GPs seeing fewer children for routine vaccinations during Covid-19 crisis

Concern as GPs seeing fewer children for routine vaccinations during Covid-19 crisis
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 07:46 AM

The Irish College of General Practitioners says it is concerned by a "fall-off" in the numbers of children being vaccinated.

It says there has been a noticeable decrease in the numbers being brought to clinics by parents since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

GPs have since begun phoning parents on the issue in an effort to increase attendance.

President of the ICGP, Dr Mary Favier's urging parents not to be put off by the current crisis.

"We have seen over the last number of weeks there had been a fall-off initially in childhood immunisations with parents hesitant, but it is coming back," she said.

"It also applies to the vaccinations you need in pregnancy as well and it will apply to influenza vaccination again in September. Some of these public health measures are so important to keep people healthy and to keep our small babies and young children healthy.

"We would appeal to parents that they keep the vaccines up to date."

READ MORE

Broader Covid-19 testing criteria in place from today

More on this topic

Broader Covid-19 testing criteria in place from todayBroader Covid-19 testing criteria in place from today

10 simple DIY projects anyone can get into during lockdown10 simple DIY projects anyone can get into during lockdown

Spitting players should be cautioned because of coronavirus risk, FIFA doctor saysSpitting players should be cautioned because of coronavirus risk, FIFA doctor says

Boris Johnson to lead UK in minute’s silence for fallen frontline workersBoris Johnson to lead UK in minute’s silence for fallen frontline workers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up