News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Committee hears insurance sector may provide resources to gardaí investigating insurance fraud

Committee hears insurance sector may provide resources to gardaí investigating insurance fraud
Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 05:46 PM

Insurance companies may be asked to provide financial support to help fund investigations into fraudulent claims.

The Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey told the Oireachtas Finance Committee the force has already rejected the idea of a privately funded specialist unit.

However, he said the industry could help out with investigations in terms of IT software, training and analysis.

The Deputy Garda Commissioner said there is no question of private money being used to resource the Gardaí.

He said: "There will be a cost incurred in providing the data because we will want that in a certain format so that we can work with it.

"But, I suppose just to be clear, we are making a very clear distinction, we are not in favour of a privately-funded unit in this area.

"We don't feel that we are going across the divide here in terms of what we are suggesting."

Earlier, the committee heard that 50 reports of alleged fraud have been passed on to gardaí by insurance companies since October of last year.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley release woman without charge

Gardaí say they now have three major investigations underway into 60 separate claims.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey told the committee the burden of proof is much higher in criminal cases and this makes it difficult to prosecute insurance fraud.

He said: "There is threshold required to even start an investigation, not alone get to the successful stage of doing a file to the DPP and to succeed with a prosecution, so it is a difficult one for the insurance companies or the banks or anyone else dealing with the financial world to reach that threshold."

More on this topic

Justice Minister does not believe 'extraordinary' rise in insurance premiums is down to awardsJustice Minister does not believe 'extraordinary' rise in insurance premiums is down to awards

Minister hopes new insurance reform guidelines will be in place 'within this calendar year'Minister hopes new insurance reform guidelines will be in place 'within this calendar year'

Government pledges to overhaul injury claims systemGovernment pledges to overhaul injury claims system

Insurers accused of exaggerating number of fraudulent claims to justify rising premiumsInsurers accused of exaggerating number of fraudulent claims to justify rising premiums

insurancefraudTOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Gardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospitalGardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospital

Man admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their sonMan admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their son

Call for Leap cards to be issued for homeless childrenCall for Leap cards to be issued for homeless children

Jury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanismJury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanism


Lifestyle

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

The phoenix rises: new work after a conflagration for Cork Artist Rebuilding his art practice after the studio fire that claimed his life’s work has meant a shift of focus from stained glass to sculpture, artist Peadar Lamb tells Ellie O’Byrne.Phoenix rises: Peadar Lamb on shifting focus after studio fire claimed his life's work

The designer has shared more details about her forthcoming range.Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

These are the hats to be seen in this season, says Katie Wright.Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »