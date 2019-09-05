News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Civil servants lose flexi leave claim

Civil servants lose flexi leave claim
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 05:00 AM

New middle-ranking civil servants have lost a claim to be entitled to similar flexi-leave arrangements as longer-serving colleagues.

The Civil Service Arbitration Board (CSAB) has recommended that assistant principal officers appointed after July 1, 2013, should not have a right to accrue and take leave under flexible working arrangements as sought by their trade union.

In a ruling on a dispute between the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, the CSAB said no concession should be made for the re-introduction of flexi leave for such civil servants.

Flexible working hours and the right to accrue flexi leave were withdrawn from all assistant principals except for staff already availing of them under the Haddington Road Agreement in 2013.

The association subsequently submitted a claim for access for newly appointed assistant principals to flexible working arrangements in 2016 which was successful apart from being allowed to accumulate flexi leave.

In a submission to the CSAB, the trade union said the removal of flexi leave was done for no other reason than an ideological one. It said it seemed the policy specifically targeted management grades as if family-friendly policies should not apply to them and it contravened natural justice as it did not affect any other grades.

The union argued the ability to accrue flexi leave helped to achieve a better work-life balance and claimed the barrier on assistant principals accessing flexi leave had also stopped some civil servants from seeking promotion, particularly female staff.

The department claimed the measure was necessary as assistant principals were in a critical post for ensuring quality service delivery to the public and the use of flexi leave was not appropriate for such a grade. It said assistant principals also differed from lower grades as they were not eligible for overtime.

The department said it expected assistant principals should have sufficient autonomy to manage their own working time to fulfil the responsibilities of their role.

The CSAB said the restriction on flexible working arrangements for assistant principals was the subject of a specific sentence in the Haddington Road deal which had not been altered by a subsequent pay agreement. It noted accrued flexi leave was not applied uniformly across the civil service.

“As a result any perceived inequity felt by the assistant principal officers appointed since 2013 cannot be regarded as discriminatory as it is not something that is available to all assistant principals employed before that date,” said CSAB.

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Man dies following Co Down road crashMan dies following Co Down road crash

Agriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talksAgriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talks

Barnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continueBarnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continue


Lifestyle

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »