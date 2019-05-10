NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Civil servants and managers want pay restoration, union says

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 06:57 AM

A union representing 3,000 senior civil servants and managers is calling for an early review of the current public pay agreement.

The Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants says that under the current agreement, which runs until 2021, they will likely have to wait over 13 years for a pay increase.

Speaking ahead of their annual conference in Dublin today, the union's General Secretary, Ciaran Rohan, says his members want pay restoration.

"They're frustrated at the fact that the money hasn't been paid back and that it's 11 years since we've had an actual pay increase. It's likely to be longer than that," he said.

"Let's get into a discussion about how our pay is measured into the future. Before that happens, give us back the money that you took from us."

READ MORE

Stem cell discovery could prevent range of health issues

More on this topic

‘Masked’ gunman fires blank handgun outside London mosque after Ramadan prayers

Uber values itself at 82bn dollars ahead of Wall Street debut

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos plans to send spaceship to moon

10,000 Ulster customers could cut mortgage rate

KEYWORDS

PayCivil Servants

More in this Section

Fine Gael MEPs defend votes on pharmaceutical legislation after lobbying row

Family succeeds in securing posthumous medal for IRA Volunteer who died on same day as Terence McSwiney

Publishing sanctioned nurses' details could lead some 'to consider suicide', INMO conference hears

Dáil committee hears why 89% of disqualified drivers continue to drive on the roads


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: When it comes to stupidity copying someone from Meath is up there with licking a raw chicken

Class action: Primary schools go all out to get the Green Flag

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »