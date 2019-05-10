Civil servants and managers want pay restoration, union says

A union representing 3,000 senior civil servants and managers is calling for an early review of the current public pay agreement.

The Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants says that under the current agreement, which runs until 2021, they will likely have to wait over 13 years for a pay increase.

Speaking ahead of their annual conference in Dublin today, the union's General Secretary, Ciaran Rohan, says his members want pay restoration.

"They're frustrated at the fact that the money hasn't been paid back and that it's 11 years since we've had an actual pay increase. It's likely to be longer than that," he said.

"Let's get into a discussion about how our pay is measured into the future. Before that happens, give us back the money that you took from us."