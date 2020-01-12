'Circumstances have changed' - Taoiseach on election date

Update: The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he has made a decision on when to call a general election.

It comes as rumours abound that he is preparing to call a general election on February 7 and today he indicated that the country is potentially heading for general election in the coming weeks, given a change in support in the Dáil for the coalition.

After refusing to reveal it until next week, Mr Varadkar has admitted the "arithmetic" in the Dáil has changed.

The Taoiseach told RTE Radio One today that he originally wanted a general election in the summer but he accepts that "circumstances have changed" since the passing of the Brexit vote in the UK and the return of Stormont in the North yesterday.

Speaking to RTE's The Week in Politics, he confirmed he had changed his mind about intending to hold a vote in May. This is mainly due to changed support in the Dail from non-government TDs for the Fine Gael-led coalition.

He added that before he asks for a dissolution of the Dáil, his government still has "unfinished business" before going into an election.

"There are matters to finish," he said, before adding that there are also British and EU affairs that needed to be concluded.

Mr Varadkar said it was "unfortunate" that Fianna Fáil could not guarantee voting loyalty among its TDs.

Earlier, government chief whip Sean Kyne said there was a strong possibility of an election in early February.

He said that he would speak to the Cabinet and the opposition to inform them of his decision, but added that the Cabinet will meet on Tuesday and the Dáil will resume on Wednesday.

However, there is now growing speculation that an announcement could be made about an election on the same day or possibly later this week.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

Update: Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness has confirmed he would defy his own party and vote no confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris next month.

It comes amid mounting speculation that the Taoiseach will call a general election for February 7.

The Carlow Kilkenny deputy said the country has had enough "dithering" and it is time to force a general election.

Mr McGuinness said: "There seems to be a reluctance to face up to the fact that this government is flogging a dead horse, is a the end of its time, and therefore the members of the Dáil should express their own views in the context of the motion of no confidence in Simon Harris.

"They would not get the opportunity to vote no confidence in the Government, this is next best thing."

Earlier: Taoiseach to call general election for February, say reports

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is preparing to call a general election on February 7, according to reports.

The Sunday Times says Leo Varadkar could ask for the dissolution of the Dáil as early as tomorrow.

It follows the restoration of a power-sharing government at Stormont yesterday.

The rumoured date would also come after Britain's planned departure from the EU at the end of this month.

Michael Healy Rae has said it is time the Taoiseach "pulled the plug" and went to the polls.

The Independent Deputy for Kerry said Mr Varadkar has no other choice but to go to the people.

He said: "This government is like a motor car that is going down a hill, it's out of petrol, it has four bald tyres and the NCT is out and they are heading for a ditch.

"They just have to pull the plug and go to the country to give the people the opportunity that they need to decide who is going to govern this country for the next number of years."