News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Children’s Rights Alliance: Childcare should be a public service for children not a 'warehouse'

Children’s Rights Alliance: Childcare should be a public service for children not a 'warehouse'
Children’s Rights Alliance chief executive Tanya Ward
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Childcare should be a public service for children, not somewhere to “warehouse them” while their parents are at work, the head of the Children’s Rights Alliance has urged.

The charity’s chief executive Tanya Ward was responding to a creche chain owner who was caught on camera declaring “it’s a business; it’s not a babysitting service”.

Anne Davy, one of the owners of Hyde & Seek Childcare creche chain in Dublin is to step down and take no future role in front line childcare provision.

Ms Ward questioned whether childcare centres should be getting public funding when there were serious breaches of the regulations.“Do we need more closures as well,” she asked.

The company has four creches across Dublin catering for children from three months up to 12 years of age.

Ms Davy, who has previous convictions for breaches of childcare regulations, is shown shouting at toddlers because the room was untidy in an RTÉ Investigates documentary.

When one of the children gets up, he is pulled back to the floor.

Development psychologist, Prof Sheila Greene, one of two experts appearing in the programme, said it was the completely wrong way to deal with small children – threatening them and shouting at them.

Early education lecturer, Dr Mary Moloney, said it was “degrading “ and “bullying behaviour”.

A carer is concerned at how Ms Davy handles an upset baby during the documentary. Ms Davy covers the child’s eyes, returning her hand even when pushed away by the baby.

A staff member loses patience when getting children to sleep. A child is held down – he is upset and when he resisted his head is pushed back into the mattress repeatedly.

“You have to have a no-tolerance policy for managers and staff who treat children and babies like that,” said Ms Ward.

Hyde and Seek said the staff member involved in the incident no longer works with the company.

The company acknowledge that the programme that includes footage recorded by two undercover researchers had raised “real issues” it needed to address.

They had recently changed the layout of their cot rooms at their Tolka Road and Shaw Street creches after the television documentary raised fire and safety concerns.

It said that during a difficult period at the Tolka Road creche Ms Davy took a more frontline childcare role than she would normally and accepted that she did not handle this period well.

In a statement Tusla said it had been proactively addressing areas of non-compliance with regulations in these crèches since 2018.

It pointed out that it secured the prosecution of the Glasnevin creche thus year for the operation of an unregistered service while two of the other creches have been inspected and subjected to on-going and significant regulatory enforcement activity.

RTÉ reported concerns that also includes staff to child ratios to both Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, and Dublin Fire Brigade.

More on this topic

Dublin crèche owner to 'take no future role in front line childcare provision' after RTÉ investigationDublin crèche owner to 'take no future role in front line childcare provision' after RTÉ investigation

Ireland has third highest childcare costs, study shows Ireland has third highest childcare costs, study shows

Over 2,000 providers sign up to national childcare schemeOver 2,000 providers sign up to national childcare scheme

Weekly childcare bill in Northern Ireland ‘highest in UK’Weekly childcare bill in Northern Ireland ‘highest in UK’

TOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

HSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice FoundationHSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice Foundation

Junior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitchJunior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitch

Kids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kindKids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kind

Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge


Lifestyle

When you replace what you can’t say with what you have to say you have the same outcome — censorship, writes Richard HoganOutrage at free speech leads to censorship

WE ALL know how important it is that kids get outdoors to play and exercise but the reality is it is sometimes hard to do.Mum's the word: Making time to get out and enjoy exercise in the great outdoors

Forget high heels. From high end to high street, as we crave comfort with our style, trainers have become a runaway success, writes Annmarie O’Connor.Best foot forward: The rise and fall of the sneaker

DONAL Chambers is course co-ordinator on Kinsale College’s Sustainability and Permaculture course and the chair of Transition Towns Kinsale. His partner Máiread Cronin trained as a veterinary nurse and now combines care of the couple’s children with volunteering with St Vincent De Paul and training as a Roots of Empathy instructor.Parents for the Planet: ‘They eat whatever comes out of the garden’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »