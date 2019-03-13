NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Children's Committee to hear from Tusla and Scouting Ireland representatives

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 07:39 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Representatives from Tusla and Scouting Ireland will be before the Children's Committee later.

They will be questioned on matters of governance and the safeguarding practices that are in place for children at the scouting body.

It comes after a letter was sent from Tusla to Scouting Ireland last month raising 'serious concerns' over its child protection standards and calling for an immediate review of how children are supervised.

Fine Gael TD and Chair of the Committee Deputy Alan Farrell says it is important to understand why the letter was sent and what Scouting Ireland's response is.

"I certainly would be very hopeful that the scouting movement will go through the letter line-by-line at our committee in terms of how they wish to address these issues along with the recommendations made by Tusla in terms of how we propose to ask the questions of Tusla, who will appear first, as to how they came to those findings and how they have interacted then with Scouting Ireland since the letter was published at the end of February," he said.

