News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Childcare scheme’s PSC requirement ‘highly discriminatory’

Childcare scheme’s PSC requirement ‘highly discriminatory’
By Cianan Brennan
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 05:20 AM

The National Childcare Scheme’s (NCS) use of the public services card (PSC) as the sole means by which parents can access its subsidies is highly discriminatory” and will violate the rights of those living in poverty, according to an advocacy group.

The scheme, which has been more than three years in development, is set to finally go live today, offering increased childcare subsidies to parents, particularly those in middle-income families.

However, the only means for utilising the NCS until at least late January of next year will be via the Government’s MyGovID online portal, which can only be accessed by those who hold a PSC, thus inviting accusations that the card is being forced upon vulnerable people who may not necessarily wish to have one.

Meanwhile, applications via the postal system which is set to launch in January will not be backdated.

“Who are the people who cannot afford to lose one month in childcare payments? Those who are living on the breadline, of course,” said Elizabeth Farries, information rights project manager with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

“We’ve seen this for a number of years now, that the PSC targets those who can least afford to fight it. Those in receipt of social welfare payments, pensioners, students who need maintenance grants, they’ve all been forced to hand over their personal data in exchange for services to which they are already entitled.”

Earlier this week, the Irish Examiner reported the case of an injured teacher who was denied welfare benefit due to her unwillingness to get a PSC.

“The Department of Social Protection continue to ignore the State’s independent regulator ... and continues to force it [the PSC] upon people who need welfare services the most, including those dependent on the National Child Care scheme,” Ms Farries said.

The NCS had been due to go live for the first time on October 29, only for that date to be pushed back by a number of weeks after a “snag” was discovered with regard to how the pilot system handles applications from families of four or more children.

In the meantime, the scheme drew the attention of the data protection commissioner, who requested from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs on what legal basis the scheme was being rolled out with the PSC as the sole means for accessing it.

The Department said that all concerns expressed by the commissioner over data protection issues regarding the childcare scheme were subsequently “addressed” in full. The DPC has, as yet, taken no further action regarding the scheme.

The commissioner’s own report into the PSC, which deemed its use to be illegal for all services other than that of welfare, was finally published in September.

As per that report, the National Childcare Scheme’s use of the card as the exclusive means by which it can be accessed has emerged as something of an outlier, with the majority of other Government services, such as passport applications, since rolling back on that stipulation.

The Government has vowed not to comply with the findings of the DPC’s report, and said it will challenge them in court as soon as the commissioner issues enforcement proceedings against it. An enforcement notice has, as yet, not been lodged by the regulator.

READ MORE

Noise pollution poses threat to 100 animal species, study shows

More on this topic

National Childcare Scheme will reduce costs for thousands of families in IrelandNational Childcare Scheme will reduce costs for thousands of families in Ireland

IT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next monthIT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next month

Here are the average weekly childcare costs for each countyHere are the average weekly childcare costs for each county

Almost half of childcare workers actively seeking another job, research revealsAlmost half of childcare workers actively seeking another job, research reveals


ChildcareSchemeTOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.The Skin Nerd: Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »