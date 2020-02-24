Charlie Flannagan: 'No imminent threat' of deportation for Brazilian man

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flannagan, says there is no "imminent threat of deportation" to a man from Brazil currently living in Galway.

Lucivaldo Araujo da Silva and his wife Danielle Martins Ribeiro have been living in Athenry for 12 years and all three of their children were born in Ireland.

Mr da Silva, who was arrested on foot of a deportation order on February 2, was taken to Cloverhill Prison, and was due to be deported tomorrow.

Minister Flanagan says he "became aware of this case in recent days and followed up promptly with his officials" and that "there is no imminent threat of deportation."

The Minister adds that he will have further opportunity to review the case and any new information the applicant wishes to submit.

1,581 people have signed a petition on change.org at this time of writing.