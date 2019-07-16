News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CervicalCheck patient support group welcome HSE's rapid review

Stephen Teap
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 08:57 AM

A CervicalCheck patient support group has welcomed the HSE's decision to carry out a rapid review into the latest controversy.

The independent review, chaired by DCU president Professor Brian McCraith, will examine the circumstances that led to 800 women not receiving their results.

The HSE says an IT glitch at the Quest Diagnostics lab in Virginia was to blame.

221+ spokesperson, Stephen Teap, said their relationship with the HSE's been damaged after they were kept in the dark on the issue.

But he said what is important now is the review establishes the facts.

"We need to know who knew what and when," said Mr Teap.

"And also as well, when the information was passed on - when was that done and to whom?

In addition to that, we also need clarity around what happened in February when this IT glitch came to light and what actions came out of it with regard to passing on the results to the women involved in this.

Yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said the review will examine all aspects of the incident, "with a particular focus on how these matters were communicated to the women using our service."

He added: "Amongst the matters that will be considered will be how the communication process for providing results to women was planned and managed, and how this worked in practice."

HSE announce 'rapid review' after 800 smear results not issued

