News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan urges public to see GP if concerned by symptoms

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan urges public to see GP if concerned by symptoms
The campaigner said there was a balance between the need to protect cancer patients from getting Covid-19 and the need to continue treatment.
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 02:01 PM

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has called on people experiencing any symptoms causing them concern to call their GP and have it checked out.

On Twitter and speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Ms Phelan said there was a balance between the need to protect cancer patients from getting Covid-19 and the need to continue treatment.

“If you have symptoms, look them up. You know your own body. I want to get the message across that people need to go see their GP. Call, make an appointment, you shouldn’t be hanging around waiting.”

Non Covid services are “up and running”, she added.

Ms Phelan said that when in public she always wore a cloth face mask, made for her by her mother, and she also observed social distancing guidelines.

Face masks are “something we should all wear while out in public,” she said.

READ MORE

Micheál Martin: Leaving Cert situation is 'unacceptable'

More on this topic

Childcare providers in government plan not covered by their insurance for Covid-19 claims Childcare providers in government plan not covered by their insurance for Covid-19 claims

Government's deal with broadband providers to help students doesn't cover Zoom or Microsoft websitesGovernment's deal with broadband providers to help students doesn't cover Zoom or Microsoft websites

Security analyst says new laws needed for enforcing airport isolation regulationsSecurity analyst says new laws needed for enforcing airport isolation regulations

Dr Éanna Falvey expects competitive rugby to return in 2020Dr Éanna Falvey expects competitive rugby to return in 2020


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up