Centre in Cork launches free condom delivery service during coronavirus pandemic

A free condom delivery service has been launched to help people stay protected while at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cork's Sexual Health Centre has launched the initiative as significant restrictions have been placed on STI screening services across the country.

It has received a large number of queries from people who want to know how they can remain sexually active and safe at this time.

Dr Martin Davoren, Executive Director of the Sexual Health Centre, said it is vital people only have sex with their regular partner during the pandemic.

Dr Davoren said: "You can get condoms through our free postal condom service through the sexual health centre, you just ring our helpline to get information on that.

"How you could be at risk of contracting an STI at this point in time and the importance of only having sexual contact with an individual within your household, so your regular sexual partner, and reducing your risk at every point in time, so not going towards hook-up apps."