Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Centre in Cork launches free condom delivery service during coronavirus pandemic

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 04:07 PM

A free condom delivery service has been launched to help people stay protected while at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cork's Sexual Health Centre has launched the initiative as significant restrictions have been placed on STI screening services across the country.

It has received a large number of queries from people who want to know how they can remain sexually active and safe at this time.

Dr Martin Davoren, Executive Director of the Sexual Health Centre, said it is vital people only have sex with their regular partner during the pandemic.

Dr Davoren said: "You can get condoms through our free postal condom service through the sexual health centre, you just ring our helpline to get information on that.

"How you could be at risk of contracting an STI at this point in time and the importance of only having sexual contact with an individual within your household, so your regular sexual partner, and reducing your risk at every point in time, so not going towards hook-up apps."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

