News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cancer researcher apologises for 'thoughtless' Vicky Phelan tweet

Cancer researcher apologises for 'thoughtless' Vicky Phelan tweet
Vicky Phelan
By Neil Michael
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 05:20 PM

Additional reporting by Conall Ó Fátharta

A cancer researcher and science writer has apologised to Vicky Phelan for a "thoughtless" and "ill-judged" tweet about the cancer patient advocate.

Dr David Robert Grimes, author of a book that explores medical misinformation and how trust in experts has fallen, labelled one of the cancer therapies she uses as "pseudo science’".

He referred to a "celebrity patient" and who he accused of spreading "misinformation" about hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

It’s a form of therapy that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room or chamber. It is an established treatment for decompression sickness and is also used to relieve the symptoms of serious infections, bubbles of air in the blood vessels.

According to the Mayo Clinic in the US, it is also used to help with wounds that won't heal as a result of injuries from radiation.

Mrs Phelan, who is dying of cancer and uses a range of treatments and therapies she finds suit her, has been using the therapy three days-a-week.

In May 2018, she told her Twitter followers, it "is helping in my fight against cancer".

However, Dr Grimes tweeted: “What's the correct etiquette for when a high profile national hero pushes dangerous pseudoscience? Asking for a friend (and) my sanity, as I would really prefer not to get the inevitable hate for calling it.”

An hour later, he tweeted: “... apropos of nothing, hyperbaric oxygen therapy should not be advocated for conditions for which it is devoid of efficacy, (and) comes with risk of harm. It is not certainly not a cancer treatment, & can cause active damage. Please take medical advice only from your physician.”

Far too draining dealing with that kind of negativity. I will be back in 2020 but for now I am taking a break.

His comments led to a lengthy exchange among those who support Mrs Phelan and those who used the opportunity to criticise her.

However, Dr Grimes has since apologised for the tweet saying that it was "ill-judged" and "thoughtless".

"Yesterday I tweeted something thoughtless, & hurt a passionate patient advocate. My remark was ill-judged, & I I apologise unreservedly to Vicky Phelan for any hurt I caused," he tweeted.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ms Phelan said she is taking a break from Twitter but is "absolutely fine".

"Honestly. You know me - thick skinned! It has just been a week of it and I was going to come off Twitter anyway for a break over Christmas. I just decided after yesterday- enough was enough. Far too draining dealing with that kind of negativity. I will be back in 2020 but for now I am taking a break," she said.

READ MORE

Thousands expected for climate action strikes tomorrow


TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »