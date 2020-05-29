Calls for online alcohol sales to be regulated amid reported increase of drinking

80% of people believe online alcohol sales should have the same regulations as a pub.

The study was carried out by Red C earlier this month and found almost one in three Irish adults are drinking more alcohol since the introduction of the Covid-19 restrictions.

There are calls for the Justice Minister to bring in new rules to combat "dial-a-drink" services.

Paula Leonard from Alcohol Forum says urgent action is needed to close loopholes on sale of alcohol online to protect children.

She says: "The loopholes to be closed to protect children and clear up this lack of clarity that there is in the law.

"The lack of clarity for the last few weeks been exploited by people in the industry who are saying: 'Well there is no law against it so we will do it'."

Ms Leonard also says the increase of people drinking is concerning especially among families.

She says: "Unfortunately, and a cause for concern, families, parents who have dependent children, who may be dealing with more stress and trying to juggle more, are the most likely people to have reported that they are drinking more.

"So that's a concern. That's a concern for health services, it's a concern for communities."