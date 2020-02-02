News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Calls for more garda resources after couple attacked with knife in possible hate crime

Gearóid Laighléis said he held his hands against the knife wounds inflicted on his partner, Anthony Nolan, in a bid to stop the bleeding.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 04:04 PM

There have been calls for more garda resources on the ground after a gay couple was viciously assaulted at a Kildare train station.

Gardaí are treating the attack as a possible hate crime and are thought to be following a definite line of inquiry on the youths behind it.

One of the victims, aged in his 20s, was stabbed a number of times, while his partner was kicked repeatedly, including to the face, by the attackers.

In a Facebook post, Gearóid Laighléis said he held his hands against the knife wounds inflicted on his partner, Anthony Nolan, in a bid to stop the bleeding.

And he said that one of the three attackers videotaped the assault, which happened last Friday evening.

Mr Laighléis said they had gone to Newbridge for the day and went back to the station to travel home.

“We were viciously attacked in a homophobic attack in which I was kicked into the face, knocked to the ground and kicked, which wasn't enough - they took it upon themselves and repeatedly stabbed Anthony four times and they ran leaving him bleed for his life."

He added: “Never in my life did I think I would be kneeling next to somebody I'm with, holding their stab wounds to stop the bleeding to keep him alive.”

He said gardaí knew who the attackers were.

Two men remanded in custody after being charged with inflicting 'significant injury' in Cork assault

In a statement, gardaí said there were investigating a serious assault at Newbridge train station at around 6.40pm on Friday.

“A man in his 20s received stab type injuries and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” it said. “A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda Scenes of Crime investigators.”

It said no arrests had been made and that investigations were continuing.

The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The Garda Diversity and Integration Strategy, published last October, places a priority on enhancing the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes.

Local Social Democrats councillor Chris Pender said it was a “disgusting” attack, adding that he was “knocked for six” when he heard it as he himself is gay.

“This highlights the serious lack of garda staffing and resources in Kildare,” he said.

“If there was more feet on the beat stuff like this would be less likely to happen, if we had dedicated community policing.”

He claimed that the regular unit at Newbridge Garda Station often comprised of two gardaí in the patrol car and one garda in the station.

He said the attack highlighted the need for “effective hate crime legislation”.

He said homophobic attacks like this were not a hugely regular occurrence in the town, but said the assault might make gay couples more nervous.

Meanwhile, six people were arrested on Saturday during clashes outside Leinster House between groups campaigning against planned hate crime laws and counter-protestors.

Gardaí said one officer suffered injuries to his hand.

