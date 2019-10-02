News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for probe into allegations that special education resources mis-used

Call for probe into allegations that special education resources mis-used
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 06:03 PM

Two groups representing families of children with special educational needs have called on the Garda Commissioner to investigate allegations of misuse of special education resources in schools.

The group, formed by the Hope Project and the DCA Warriors, and who have a huge Facebook membership, said a whistleblower who had previously contacted them three years ago with concerns over the abuse of resource hours in school has recently made a fresh protected disclosure to the Department of Education.

Calling themselves the Hope Warriors, two members of the group, Margaret Lennon and Don Myers, said the latest contact with the Department was made on September 11 and that any other teachers or parents with concerns should now come forward.

Mr Myers, a former President of the National Parents Council (Post Primary) and Ms Lennon also said they had contacted the Dail Public Accounts Committee with the information that had been brought to them so far.

Regarding the alleged misuse of resources and allocations for special education in schools, Mr Myers said: "We are now bringing this to the attention of the PAC, the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Garda Commissioner as this is misappropriation of funds."

READ MORE

Storm Lorenzo warning: Public asked to prepare for 'disruptive weather' from 6pm tomorrow

He said a number of ministers have also been contacted but some had refused to meet the group and added: "We are working in conjunction with a whistleblower on this matter along with the support of a new legal team. A number of professionals in schools along with parents have made us aware of these practices."

The group also called on the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) to cooperate in investigating the full extent of allegations made.

The group also involves former MEP Kathy Sinnott, who said the information brought forward so far was "showing a pattern" of misuse of resources.

Ms Lennon, who heads the DCA (domiciliary care allowance) warriors group, said she believed there should be sanctions imposed on schools found to be misusing resources earmarked for specific students and that the current system limited the scope for these issues to be scrutinised as "all concerns now have to be dealt with between home and the principal".

She also said she was aware of cases in which teachers with information about the misuse of special education resources were "afraid to come forward" and claimed that in some instances they had been subjected to "anonymous, horrendous mail being sent to them".

READ MORE

HIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitals

More on this topic

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Minister to ignore curriculum body's advice and give history special statusMinister to ignore curriculum body's advice and give history special status

6 things not to say to someone going up to university6 things not to say to someone going up to university

Study finds increased homework is cutting into children's exercise timeStudy finds increased homework is cutting into children's exercise time


Special EducationSchoolsTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

HIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitalsHIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitals

Kerry road accident victim identified as young nurseKerry road accident victim identified as young nurse

Storm Lorenzo warning: Public asked to prepare for 'disruptive weather' from 6pm tomorrowStorm Lorenzo warning: Public asked to prepare for 'disruptive weather' from 6pm tomorrow

Soldiers performing multiple roles 'to keep the show on the road', conference hearsSoldiers performing multiple roles 'to keep the show on the road', conference hears


Lifestyle

Combating sleepless nights is possible, but as nutrition expert Rob Hobson tells Liz Connor, there’s an art to it.Nutritionist Rob Hobson battled insomnia for years – here’s how he finally managed to fix his sleep

At the beach and beyond, this Indian Ocean island is a breath of fresh air, says Priya Joshi.This is why life in Mauritius really is a breeze

North Clare and its Burren landscape is a barren, yet breath taking part of the country, writes Mimi Murray.Wild charm in craggy Clare - The best of the Burren

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »