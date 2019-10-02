Call for probe into allegations that special education resources mis-used

Two groups representing families of children with special educational needs have called on the Garda Commissioner to investigate allegations of misuse of special education resources in schools.

The group, formed by the Hope Project and the DCA Warriors, and who have a huge Facebook membership, said a whistleblower who had previously contacted them three years ago with concerns over the abuse of resource hours in school has recently made a fresh protected disclosure to the Department of Education.

Calling themselves the Hope Warriors, two members of the group, Margaret Lennon and Don Myers, said the latest contact with the Department was made on September 11 and that any other teachers or parents with concerns should now come forward.

Mr Myers, a former President of the National Parents Council (Post Primary) and Ms Lennon also said they had contacted the Dail Public Accounts Committee with the information that had been brought to them so far.

Regarding the alleged misuse of resources and allocations for special education in schools, Mr Myers said: "We are now bringing this to the attention of the PAC, the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Garda Commissioner as this is misappropriation of funds."

He said a number of ministers have also been contacted but some had refused to meet the group and added: "We are working in conjunction with a whistleblower on this matter along with the support of a new legal team. A number of professionals in schools along with parents have made us aware of these practices."

The group also called on the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) to cooperate in investigating the full extent of allegations made.

The group also involves former MEP Kathy Sinnott, who said the information brought forward so far was "showing a pattern" of misuse of resources.

Ms Lennon, who heads the DCA (domiciliary care allowance) warriors group, said she believed there should be sanctions imposed on schools found to be misusing resources earmarked for specific students and that the current system limited the scope for these issues to be scrutinised as "all concerns now have to be dealt with between home and the principal".

She also said she was aware of cases in which teachers with information about the misuse of special education resources were "afraid to come forward" and claimed that in some instances they had been subjected to "anonymous, horrendous mail being sent to them".