News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Business as usual at Shannon Airport as US VP Mike Pence set for official visit

Business as usual at Shannon Airport as US VP Mike Pence set for official visit
By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 10:15 AM

US Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Ireland later for an official visit that will also offer a chance to reconnect with his Irish roots.

Mr Pence will fly into Shannon Airport to begin a two-day visit on Monday afternoon.

However, the airport have insisted it will be business as usual today - however, they said passengers so give themselves more time to get to the airport as there are extra security measures in place.

A statement from Shannon Airport advised passengers to leave 15 minutes earlier than they had original planned

“If passengers have any concerns about the departure time of their flight they are advised to contact their airline,” a spokesperson for the airport said.

Mr Pence will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Tuesday, as well as President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Pence will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar again (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mr Pence will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar again (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Pence and Second Lady Karen will stay in Doonbeg, Co Clare, where President Donald Trump owns a luxury golf resort.

The Vice President has his own reason for staying in the remote coastal village however, as his ancestors on his mother’s side come from there. One of Mr Pence’s cousins owns a pub in Doonbeg.

The Indiana politician was originally scheduled to visit Ireland at the end of this week, but his trip was brought forward at short notice after President Trump cancelled a weekend visit to Poland.

Mr Pence brought forward his European visit to take the place of Mr Trump at commemorations in Warsaw on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two.

After his visit to Ireland, the Vice President is due fly to the UK later in the week for a further series of engagements.

The additional security measures at Shannon will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks from now until 12 noon on Wednesday

Last month, Mr Pence spoke of how he was looking forward to celebrating his Irish roots as the country is “very near to his family’s heart”.

The White House said that during his trip to Ireland, the Vice President would voice the United States’ “commitment to maintaining peace, prosperity, and stability in Ireland by upholding the Good Friday Agreement”.

READ MORE

Couple must earn up to €125k to afford city apartment

He is also intending to discuss trade, investment and strengthening the economic relationship between the two nations.

The Vice President’s trip comes three months after Mr Trump visited Ireland for the first time as president.

The Pence family visits Ireland regularly, but Mr Pence himself has not visited since becoming vice president.

Mr Pence’s mother, Nancy, is a first-generation Irish-American.

As well as ancestors in Doonbeg, Mr Pence also has roots in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

In March, Mr Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett met with the Vice President at his official residence in Washington DC as part of his annual St Patrick’s Day tour to the US.

It came after Mr Pence, who describes himself as a Christian and a conservative, extended an invitation to the couple during a meeting with Mr Varadkar last year.

- Press Association, additional reporting Digital Desk

READ MORE

UK police vow 'robust' response after protesters spark Glasgow riot

TOPIC: Mike Pence visit

More in this Section

'So sad to see': Woman finds three decapitated seals on beach'So sad to see': Woman finds three decapitated seals on beach

Meat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiatedMeat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiated

Barnier not optimistic as Johnson speaks of ‘signs of progress’ in Brexit talksBarnier not optimistic as Johnson speaks of ‘signs of progress’ in Brexit talks

'Really frightening': TD condemns gun attack on gardaí in Dublin'Really frightening': TD condemns gun attack on gardaí in Dublin


Lifestyle

Réidín Aherne is director of operations at SAGE Midleton restaurant and festival co-ordinator for fEast Cork Food & Drink Festival, which runs until September 8. www.feastcork.ieYou've been Served: Réidín Aherne, SAGE Midleton

Children are as susceptible to these severe ‘headaches’ as adults and symptoms can include vomiting and light sensitivity, says Nuala WoulfeThe pain of migraine: Children are just as susceptible

I’ve just visited my sister, who has added two kittens to her family mix.Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Thanks to the encouragement of one special teacher, comedian Joanne McNally found her voice during her school yearsComedian Joanne McNally: 'I always saw funny side’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »