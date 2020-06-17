News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Burglar's mobile phone dropped alongside stolen Burberry handbag

Burglar's mobile phone dropped alongside stolen Burberry handbag
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 05:10 PM

A burglar fleeing the scene of his crime through neighbouring woodland dropped his mobile phone with identifying photographs on his way.

Today he has been jailed for two years.

Garda Linda O’Keeffe retrieved the mobile phone belonging to Denis Foley which she found beside a Burberry designer handbag which had also been discarded in the woods.

Garda O’Keeffe said the woods were at the back of the Lindville estate in Blackrock between the houses and Monahan Road.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the 37-year-old was sleeping in a van parked at Kennedy Quay, Cork, at the time of the offences and had chronic addiction problems. 

Mr Boyle said the accused expressed remorse and regret for his actions. Garda O’Keeffe agreed and said “very much so.” Mr Boyle said the defendant was desperate to get into rehabilitation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said Foley was in a vicious circle of homeless and addiction and appeared to be unable to break this circle. The judge said it looked like the road to rehabilitation was going to be a long and hard one for Foley.

Denis Foley entered a signed plea of guilty to stealing a Burberry handbag from a car outside a house on Blackrock Road and the theft of two bottles of Prosecco from the neighbour’s house.

Garda O’Keeffe said the defendant arrived at the housing estate on the morning of January 18 and smashed the back window of a black Discovery Sport vehicle and stole the handbag from inside.

He then tried to open the back door of a house but it was locked so he went to the garage where he took two bottles of prosecco from a fridge.

Foley had 120 previous convictions including 10 for burglary and four for theft.

READ MORE

Cabbie not entitled to defence that son's offence was done without his knowledge, court rules

More on this topic

Judge dismisses man's €60k claim for damages after barrister brands him a 'liar'Judge dismisses man's €60k claim for damages after barrister brands him a 'liar'

Man sleeping rough in Cork City allegedly stabbed in neck and face with a keyMan sleeping rough in Cork City allegedly stabbed in neck and face with a key

'Right to light' row relating to Dublin aparthotel development resolved after mediation'Right to light' row relating to Dublin aparthotel development resolved after mediation

Mother seeks to have artificial feeding of daughter in vegetative state stoppedMother seeks to have artificial feeding of daughter in vegetative state stopped

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'

Gardaí investigate after man's body found in Co. WicklowGardaí investigate after man's body found in Co. Wicklow

Decision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seatDecision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seat

'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal


Lifestyle

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »