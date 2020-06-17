Burglar's mobile phone dropped alongside stolen Burberry handbag

A burglar fleeing the scene of his crime through neighbouring woodland dropped his mobile phone with identifying photographs on his way.

Today he has been jailed for two years.

Garda Linda O’Keeffe retrieved the mobile phone belonging to Denis Foley which she found beside a Burberry designer handbag which had also been discarded in the woods.

Garda O’Keeffe said the woods were at the back of the Lindville estate in Blackrock between the houses and Monahan Road.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the 37-year-old was sleeping in a van parked at Kennedy Quay, Cork, at the time of the offences and had chronic addiction problems.

Mr Boyle said the accused expressed remorse and regret for his actions. Garda O’Keeffe agreed and said “very much so.” Mr Boyle said the defendant was desperate to get into rehabilitation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said Foley was in a vicious circle of homeless and addiction and appeared to be unable to break this circle. The judge said it looked like the road to rehabilitation was going to be a long and hard one for Foley.

Denis Foley entered a signed plea of guilty to stealing a Burberry handbag from a car outside a house on Blackrock Road and the theft of two bottles of Prosecco from the neighbour’s house.

Garda O’Keeffe said the defendant arrived at the housing estate on the morning of January 18 and smashed the back window of a black Discovery Sport vehicle and stole the handbag from inside.

He then tried to open the back door of a house but it was locked so he went to the garage where he took two bottles of prosecco from a fridge.

Foley had 120 previous convictions including 10 for burglary and four for theft.