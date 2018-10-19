Burglar turned himself in after ‘Crimecall’

An image on RTÉ’s Crimecall prompted a Cork man to give himself up and confess to a burglary.

Normally, the programme relies on public recognition of the culprit and contacting gardaí to offer an identification. However, Darren Coffey, aged 26, effectively put his hands up and admitted to being the man in the frame.

Solicitor Eddie Burke disclosed he got a call from Coffey, who was in prison at the time, instructing him to notify gardaí about the Crimecall photo.

Garda Mark Durcan told Cork District Court yesterday Coffey was helpful.

Judge Olann Kelleher clarified if he had heard the evidence correctly.

“So he saw himself on Crimecall and handed himself in,” he asked. Mr Burke said that was correct.

Garda Durcan said that, on July 8, an injured party was working at the rear of his property at Elmgrove Park, Old Youghal Rd, Cork, and the front door was left open. Shortly after 5.30pm, the man noticed his wallet, containing bank cards and €40 cash, was missing from a hall table.

The owner had CCTV in his home and it was featured on Crimecall. Coffey was interviewed at Cork Prison and made a full admission. The wallet was recovered nearby but the cash was missing.

Judge Kelleher imposed a six-month sentence on Coffey for trespassing to commit a theft.

Mr Burke described Coffey’s difficult past and addiction difficulties but said he had undertaken a rehabilitation programme and education in prison. The solicitor said that, to be fair to the defendant, he may not have been prosecuted if he had not given himself up.