Brussel sprout farmer takes on more acreage as demand for seasonal vegetable soars

The much-maligned Brussels sprout is fast becoming the king of vegetables, says a west of Ireland organic farmer.

Pádraig Fahy of Beechlawn Organic Farms near Ballinasloe, Co Galway, says Brussels sprouts are already benefiting from the “halo effect” created by superfood kale.

He and his wife and business partner Una Ní Bhroin have more than doubled the acreage dedicated to Brussels sprouts to keep up with demand.

“A lot of the goodness found in curly kale can also be found in sprouts, and their popularity has grown five-fold in California in recent years,” says Pádraig.

Brussels sprouts are rich in nutrients, including vitamin C and vitamin K — the latter being good for bone health. They are high in fibre and anti-oxidants.

“So we have doubled our acreage for the vegetable from one to two-and-a-half acres, and we pick them all by hand,” says Pádraig.

“We picked three tonnes of Brussels sprouts this past week, and in spite of the heavy rain we were lucky that the June crops got a good start.

“We also have a really good variety of red cabbage this year. Our biggest challenge has been keeping everyone motivated during many days of rain.”

Pádraig and Una, who met while studying at the Organic College in Dromcollogher, Co Limerick, have become one of the west of Ireland’s most successful suppliers of organic produce.

Since they set up their farm in 2002, they have survived several extreme weather winters, including the floods of late 2009 and the sub-zero temperatures of 2010.

They have expanded from half an acre to 55 acres, and they also distribute organic vegetables and fruit from other suppliers under their label.

Pádraig and Tomás load up with Brussels sprouts on the family farm in Co Galway. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Together with Green Earth Organics in Corrandulla, Co Galway, they employ up to 35 people.

The parsnip, which is also popular at Christmas, has a special place in Pádraig’s heart, as it survived the severe temperatures of 2010.

“It was the only crop that was okay in temperatures of minus 10 degrees celsius,” he recalls.

“It is one of the ‘légumes anciens’, or ancient vegetables in France, grown by the Romans, and it is very resilient and tastes sweeter after a frost.”

Growth in vegetarianism is benefiting the farm, and Pádraig’s 79-year-old uncle doesn’t eat meat.

“We are working on a business plan, and there is a 20% growth in organic vegetables predicted across Europe by 2024,” says Pádraig.

Beechlawn does a busy trade in vegetable box deliveries at Christmas, with demand for potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts particularly intense over this week, but the couple and their children won’t get much time to put their feet up.

“January and February can be just as busy for us, as everyone wants to eat very healthily after Christmas,” says Pádraig. “We sold thousands of bags of kale last January, along with carrots and cucumber for people who wanted to go juicing.”