Home»Breaking News»ireland

Broadcasting Authority of Ireland reject complaints regarding RTE's Referendum debates

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 03:15 PM

By Joe Leogue

The broadcasting watchdog has rejected a number of objections lodged against TV and radio debates ahead of May’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment - but upheld in part a complaint an interview in which the head of RTE was asked who she would like to kick in the testicles.

These complaints were made against the Claire Byrne Live Referendum Special on RTE 1, TV3’s Pat Kenny Show Referendum Special, the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, and the Marian Finucane Show on RTE Radio 1.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has published its latest decisions on complaints made, and revealed that two were upheld in part and 18 were rejected.

A complaint about a 2FM interview by Eoghan McDermott with the Director General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes was upheld in part.

Responding to the question, Ms Forbes said “Nobody”.

The complainant said Mr McDermott asking Ms Forbes who she would like to kick in the testicles was “offensive and discriminatory towards men” and “promoted violence against men”.

The BAI acknowledge that the question, asked as part of predetermined questions in a ‘quick fire’ quiz, was “clearly intended to be light hearted”, but it determined that the question and the specific wording used “ was not justified”.

Dee Forbes

A complainant submitted that a report on a court case, in which he was the defendant, that aired on RTE’s SixOne news was incomplete and failed to mention he was acquitted of some charges.

In their response, RTE said the report was based on court copy which was supplied by a freelance journalist earlier that day, and that updated copy was only received six minutes before broadcast, which was too late to afford time to change the report broadcast.

The BAI upheld the complaint in part. It said while it did not agree the report was misleading, RTE “did not take sufficient steps to ensure that it complied with the principle of accuracy” when the report was broadcast.

The watchdog rejected four complaints about McDonald’s sponsorship of the “Big Big Movie” on RTE One on Saturday evenings.

A complainant argued that the marketing of fast food around these films - including movies about Santa Claus and Cinderella - were in violation of guidelines set out in the Children’s Commercial Communications Code.

RTE argued that the films in question are “not Children’s programmes as defined in the Code” and that the Big Big Movie slot “is referred to as “family viewing” not children’s viewing.” The BAI accepted this and rejected the complaint.

A number of complaints about broadcasts concerning the Eighth Amendment referendum were rejected.

These complaints were made against the Claire Byrne Live Referendum Special on RTE 1, TV3’s Pat Kenny Show Referendum Special, the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, and the Marian Finucane Show on RTE Radio 1.


Related Articles

Mike Ross describes losing his brother to suicide in heartbreaking interview

Lighthouse keepers recall turbulent seas in new RTÉ documentary

Bunny Carr: A man of questions and answers

5,000 requests for donor cards after Orla Tinsley documentary

More in this Section

Michael D Higgins and Sean Gallagher to take part in live presidential debate tomorrow

Man who stabbed friend over can of beer found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter

Man found dismembered in canal had transferred €50,000 to killer's account

Man serving 10-year prison sentence convicted for using false documents to secure mortgatge


Breaking Stories

Need a cheap and easy home revamp? Here’s how to tile your own splashbacks

Michael Caine: ‘Don’t look back, you’ll trip over’

How to survive the rest of Sober October if you’ve made it this far

Meet the A-listers of Zeminar 2018

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »