Boris Johnson paid €58,000 for speech at Dublin conference

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 10:44 PM
By Marita Moloney

British MP and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson was paid more than €58,000 for a speech at a conference in Dublin last month.

Mr Johnson made an address which lasted less than an hour to attendees at the Pendulum Business and Self Empowerment Summit at the Convention Centre.

Boris Johnson speaking at Pendulum Summit. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The fee of £51,250 was paid by Pendulum Events & Training and was declared in this week's register of members’ interests of Westminster politicians.

According to the documenet, the firm paid Mr Johnson for a speaking engagement for two hours on January 10, with transport also provided.

However, his appearance, which included an interview with RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson, lasted for less than an hour.

READ MORE: Irish government recognises Juan Guaidó as interim Venezuelan leader

This would mean that Mr Johnson received approximately €1,000 per minute for attending the event.

During his speech, the prominent Brexiteer focused on Britain's withdrawal from the EU, saying there was no need for a hard border in Ireland if no deal is reached.

He said that while he was a member of Cabinet, he "believed the backstop was just a form of words, a convenient fiction that had to be endured until such time as we could sort it out".

The Pendulum Summit usually attracts around 7,000 visitors, and the company behind the event was founded by the former Munster and Ireland rugby star Frankie Sheahan.


