NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Black non-Irish people five times more likely to experience discrimination

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 03:40 AM
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Black non-Irish people are five times more likely to experience discrimination when seeking work and are more than twice as likely to experience discrimination when in employment.

The claim comes in new research from the Human Rights and Equality Commission and Economic and Social Research Institute.

It discovered people from the black non-Irish group are less than half as likely to be employed as white Irish and five times as likely to experience discrimination when seeking work.

Meanwhile, black Irish groupings are twice as likely to experience discrimination seeking work and just under 3.5 times as likely to experience discrimination in the workplace as white Irish.

Both the black non-Irish and black Irish groups are much less likely to hold a managerial or professional job.

READ MORE: Gardai believe organised gang behind attack on Roscommon eviction firm

White EU-East nationals group are much less likely to hold a managerial or professional job but show no difference in their rates of employment.

The Asian Irish group of people do not differ in terms of employment rates and are more likely to be working in professional/managerial occupations but are almost twice as likely to experience workplace discrimination.

Chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Emily Logan said research in the area is essential in identifying barriers to employment for some sections of Irish society.


KEYWORDS

DiscriminationJobsEmployment

More in this Section

Advert showing Jesus holding a pint among 15 found in breach of ad standards

Meath village warns drug dealers who 'often deal in plain sight on the streets' to stay away

Psychiatric nurses vote for industrial action

Conor McGregor motoring charges struck out in 10-second court appearance


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Planning for your financial future

Dive right in for Christmas swim in aid of a good cause

In the frame during a big year for comics

Musical theatre review: Les Miserables

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »