Black non-Irish people five times more likely to experience discrimination

Black non-Irish people are five times more likely to experience discrimination when seeking work and are more than twice as likely to experience discrimination when in employment.

The claim comes in new research from the Human Rights and Equality Commission and Economic and Social Research Institute.

It discovered people from the black non-Irish group are less than half as likely to be employed as white Irish and five times as likely to experience discrimination when seeking work.

Meanwhile, black Irish groupings are twice as likely to experience discrimination seeking work and just under 3.5 times as likely to experience discrimination in the workplace as white Irish.

Both the black non-Irish and black Irish groups are much less likely to hold a managerial or professional job.

White EU-East nationals group are much less likely to hold a managerial or professional job but show no difference in their rates of employment.

The Asian Irish group of people do not differ in terms of employment rates and are more likely to be working in professional/managerial occupations but are almost twice as likely to experience workplace discrimination.

Chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Emily Logan said research in the area is essential in identifying barriers to employment for some sections of Irish society.